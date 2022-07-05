J-K tribal students to get free coaching for NEET, JEE

Photo: PTI

The Jammu and Kashmir Tribal Affairs Department has launched a first-of-its-kind initiative to provide free coaching for meritorious tribal students preparing for NEET and JEE entrance exams, officials said.

The course is sponsored by the department and the candidates qualifying for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) after coaching will also be provided with a scholarship, they said.

Tribal Affairs Department Secretary Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said 100 tribal students are being selected for NEET coaching in government-empanelled coaching institutes, under two different sub-schemes.

The two sub-schemes are 'Host-50' for hostellers and 'Top-50' for other tribal meritorious students in the first year under the scheme which is being implemented through the education wing of the Tribal Research Institute.

Choudhary said the coaching fee for NEET and JEE at select institutions would be sponsored by the department after verification of attendance and evaluation.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read: TBSE Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022 expected by July 7, details here