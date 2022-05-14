Jamia entrance exam 2022: Exams to commence from second week of June, check details

The Jamia administration has also extended the last date for submitting online application forms.

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Saturday revised its schedule for the undergraduate and postgraduate entrance exams. The university said the exams will now start from the second week of June. Jamia entrance tests for non-CUET courses were to start from June 2. According to the new notification, they will now start from June 11.

"The vice-chancellor (Najma Akhtar) has very kindly approved rescheduling the dates of entrance tests... In view of the extension in the last date of filling CUET form and the ongoing regular examination of CBSE," Jamia said in the notification along with the revised dates for the entrance exams.

126 entrance exams for different courses will be organised from June 11 to July 8. Meanwhile, the Jamia administration has also extended the last date for submitting online application forms. The new deadline will end on May 25.

With inputs from PTI