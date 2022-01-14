JAM 2022: IIT Roorkee to release Joint Admission Test for Masters admit card SOON at jam.iitr.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology (Roorkee) is likely to release the admit card for Joint Admission Test for Masters, JAM 2022 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download the admit card through the official website, jam.iitr.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Roorkee will be the organizing institute for JAM 2022 exam. IIT JAM 2022 Computer Based Test online is scheduled to be conducted on February 13, 2022. The admit cards was earlier scheduled to be released on January 4 but was postponed by the institution.

IIT JAM is for the admission to MSc, Integrated MSc, and PhD, and several other Post Graduate degrees at the Indian Institute of Science, IISC Bangalore, and the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT. As an admission criterion, many NITs also accept the JAM score.

JAM 2022 exam will be conducted online only as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for all test papers.

- All the seven Test Papers of JAM 2022 will be of fully objective type, with three different patterns of questions, namely (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

- Applications for JAM 2022 examination will be accepted online only from August 30- October 11, 2021, through the link available on JAM 2022 website.

Eligibility Requirements:

- All candidates admitted through JAM should have a Bachelor’s degree.

- In the qualifying degree, the aggregate marks or CGPA/CPI without rounding-off (taking into account all subjects, including languages and subsidiaries, all years combined) should be at least 55% or 5.5 out of 10 for General/OBC (NCL)/EWS category candidates, and 50% or 5.0 out of 10 for SC/ST and PwD category candidates.

- Foreign nationals with Indian degrees are eligible to apply, subject to the admitting institute’s policy.

- At the time of admission, all admitted candidates will have to submit a Physical Fitness certificate from a registered medical practitioner in the prescribed form.

At the time of admission, the admitted candidates may also have to undergo a Physical Fitness test by a medical board constituted by the Admitting Institute. In case candidates are not found physically fit to pursue their chosen course of study, their admission is liable to be cancelled.