Delhi government to start special coaching for 10, 12 students

Photo: PTI

The Delhi government will start coaching classes for children from financially poor backgrounds under the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana next week, an official statement said on Thursday.

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam held a review meeting with senior officers and coaching operators of the scheme and took stock of the preparations for the classes, the statement said.

Under Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana, the Delhi government will provide free coaching to meritorious students from scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and poor families, who have passed Class 10 and Class 12 with good grades, it said.

"We will start classes from next week for the children passing 10th and 12th this year to finish their course on time and guidelines will be issued to all the coaching operators. Children from poor families in Delhi have cleared the toughest competitive exams and joined prestigious institutions like IIT and medical colleges," Mr Gautam said.

He said the Delhi government is working "tirelessly" to provide "world-class" education. He also inquired about the status of children appearing in JEE and other competitive exams this year.

Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 date SOON: Know how to check CBSE Term 2 result via SMS