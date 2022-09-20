JAC 10, 12 Compartment Result 2022 DECLARED: Here's how and where to check Jharkhand board result

JAC 10, 12 Compartment Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) 10, 12 compartment result 2022 has been released today (September 20) at the official website-- jacresults.com. Candidates can now check their JAC result 2022 as the result link has been activated.

JAC 10th 12th Compartment Result: How to download

Visit the website - jacresults.com

Click on the link that reads 'Results of Compartment Intermediate Examination 2022', 'Results of Compartment Secondary Examination 2022'

Next, choose the faculty/stream for Class 12 Compartment Result

Enter your roll code and roll number

The result will appear on the screen

Download the result and keep a copy with yourselves.

Candidates will have to choose their faculty/course and then enter the rolling code and roll number. Once the details are entered, the result will appear on the screen. The results are available for all three streams for Class 12 - Arts, Commerce and Science. For class 10 compartment results, candidates need to just enter their roll number.

The exam for the JAC 10th and 12th was conducted in the month of August for those candidates who either did not qualify in the board exams or missed the chance.

Read: Telangana TS CPGET Result 2022 expected to release today tsche.ac.in, check tie-breaker policy