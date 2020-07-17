JAC Results 2020: Jharkhand Board Class 12th results to be declared shortly at jac.nic.in

Over 2.34 lakh students appeared in the class 12th intermediate exam conducted by JAC. Merit list of students will be released. Here is a step by step guide for students to check result at jacresults.com:

The Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC will announce the Class 12th board results at 5 pm on Friday. The results will be available at Jharkhand board's official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jac.nic.in.

Results of Science, Commerce and Arts streams will be announced by Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto, following which it will be available at the website.

Over 2.34 lakh students appeared in the class 12th intermediate exam conducted by JAC. Merit list of students will not be released.

Here is a step by step guide for students to check result at jacresults.com:

Step 1: Log on to the jac.jharkhand.gov.in website

Step 2: Click on the link and fill in the required details

Step 3: Click on Submit and get your result

Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference

Earlier last week, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) released Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result at its official website jac.nic.in. This year, 75.01% of the students passed the class 10 board exam.

Last year the pass percentage was 70.81%. The pass percentage improved by around 5% this year compared to last year