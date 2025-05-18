The JAC class 10 exams were held from February 11 to March 9, 2025, and the class 12 exams were conducted from February 11 to March 4, 2025.

Jharkhand Academic Council is all set to announce JAC 10th Result 2025 soon. Once released, candidates can check the Jharkhand Class 10, 12 Results 2025 on the official website of JAC. The JAC class 10 exams were held from February 11 to March 9, 2025, and the class 12 exams were conducted from February 11 to March 4, 2025. More than 8 lakh students appeared for the JAC board exams this year.

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Results 2025: Websites to check

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Results 2025: How To Check Your Results?

Visit the official website of JAC, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Click on the link for 'JAC Class 10 Result 2025' or 'JAC Class 12 Result 2025'.

Enter your login credentials like roll number and roll code.

Submit the details to view the result.

Download and save the marksheet for future reference.

Last year, JAC class 10 result was declared on April 19, 2024 and class 12 result on April 30, 2024.