JAC Jharkhand Board class 11 result declared at jacresults.com, check pass percentage here

File photo

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared Class 11 results today (September 1). A total of 93.07 percent of students cleared the Class 11 exam. Candidates can check Jharkhand Board Class 11 results online through the official website - jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

According to the official website, a total of 3.40 lakh (3,40,952) students passed cleared the JAC Class 11 exam out of 3.66 lakh (3,66,305) exam takers.

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 11 Result: Websites to check scorecard

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac.nic.in

Jharkhand Board, JAC 11th results 2022 declared: How to check

- Visit the official website - jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

- Click on the 'Results of Class XI Examination 2022 Published (01-09-2022).' link available on the homepage.

- Enter your login details as asked.

- Your JAC 11th results will appear on your screen.

- Download and take a printout for future use.