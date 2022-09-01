Search icon
JAC Jharkhand Board class 11 result declared at jacresults.com, check pass percentage here

Candidates can check Jharkhand Board Class 11 result on the official website - jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 08:41 PM IST

File photo

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared Class 11 results today (September 1). A total of 93.07 percent of students cleared the Class 11 exam. Candidates can check Jharkhand Board Class 11 results online through the official website - jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. 

According to the official website, a total of 3.40 lakh (3,40,952) students passed cleared the JAC Class 11 exam out of 3.66 lakh (3,66,305) exam takers. 

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 11 Result: Websites to check scorecard

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac.nic.in

Jharkhand Board, JAC 11th results 2022 declared: How to check
- Visit the official website - jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
- Click on the 'Results of Class XI Examination 2022 Published (01-09-2022).' link available on the homepage.
- Enter your login details as asked.
- Your JAC 11th results will appear on your screen.
- Download and take a printout for future use.

