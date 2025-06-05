EDUCATION

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result 2025 declared at jacresults.com, 95.62% students pass

The overall pass percentage for the Jharkhand board exams is 95.62%. Female students have outperformed male students, achieving a pass percentage of 96.36% compared to 94.54% for male students. This year, a total of 2,17,273 students have passed from the Arts stream.