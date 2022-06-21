JAC Jharkhand 10, 12 Result 2022: Check all important highlights here

JAC Jharkhand Board 10, 12 Result 2022

JAC Jharkhand Board 10, 12 Result 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced Jharkhand board Classes 10 and 12 Science stream results on June 21 at the official website. Students can check Jharkhand board results on the JAC website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

For the Jharkhand board 12th science result the pass percentage stood at 92.25 per cent and for the Jharkhand Board 10th result pass percentage stood at 92.19 per cent.

Jharkhand board 12th science result 2022: District topper

For Jharkhand Board 12th result 2022, Hazaribagh district secured the top position with an overall pass percentage of 96.52 per cent. A total of 5328 candidates have passed the examination.

Pakur District has secured the least pass percentage for JAC Result 2022 for Class 12 Science. The overall pass percentage of the district is 77.24 per cent.

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12th result 2022: Division-wise

1st division: 54769

2nd division: 5117

3rd division: 13

JAC Jharkhand board 10th result 2022: Division-wise

1st division: 225854

2nd division: 124514

3rd division: 124514

Jharkhand board 10, 12 results 2022: How to check

Go to the board website-- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

On the homepage, click on Class 10 or Class 12th result link

Enter your roll number, date of birth and login

View your mark sheet and take a printout for future use.

