JAC Jharkhand 10, 12 Board Result 2022 today: Check all you need to know here

JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2022

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to declare the Jharkhand Council Classes 10th, 12th results today. However, there has been no official confirmation from the board on the same. Once released, candidates will be able to check their JAC Classes 10, 12 Results 2022 at the official website jacresults.com.

The Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the class 10 exams from March 24 to April 20, 2022. On the other hand, JAC Board class 12 exams were conducted from March 24 to April 25, 2022. It is important to visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council for the latest updates.

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to check

Log on to the jac.jharkhand.gov.in website

website Click on the link and fill in the required details

Click on Submit and get your result

Take a printout of the scores for future reference.

Around 6.8 lakh students appeared for the exams, out of which 3.99 lakh students appeared for JAC Matric Exam 2022 while the rest 2.81 lakh appeared for Jharkhand Intermediate Exam 2022.

