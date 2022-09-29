Search icon
JAC Delhi Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022 released at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in, check direct link, steps to check

According to the JAC Delhi counselling schedule, candidates who will be allotted seats will have to make payment and report for document verification.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 04:56 PM IST

File Photo

The Joint Admission Counselling, JAC Delhi Counselling Round 1 seat allotment result has been released on the official website - www.jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. The candidates will be able to check their results using their JEE Main application number and date of birth. The JAC Delhi seat allotment order can also be downloaded from the official website. 

JAC Delhi Seat Allotment Result 2022 Direct Link 

According to the JAC Delhi counselling schedule, candidates who will be allotted seats will be needed to make payment and report to the allotted college for document verification. 

The document verification process in colleges will be conducted from 10 am to 4 pm on various dates. 

JAC Delhi Seat Allotment Result 2022: Steps to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Click Here for Seat Allotment Result Round 1 of JAC Delhi B.Tech. and B.Arch. Counselling 2022' on the homepage.

Step 3: A new login page will now open.

Step 4: Insert your JEE Main application number and password.

READ | JNU Admissions 2022: First merit list to release on October 17, check direct link for UG admissions schedule

Step 5: Submit the required details to access the admission portal.

Step 6: Now, check your JAC Delhi seat allotment result

Step 7: Save and download the page

Step 8: Take a printout of the same for future use.

It is important to note that for all the candidates who are allotted seats in Round 1 and pay the application fees but fail to be physically present at the document verification at their respective universities/institutes, their admission will be rescinded.

