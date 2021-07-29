JAC declares Jharkhand Board class 10 results - How to check results online

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared its Jharkhand Board class 10 exam results today (July 29). This year the state recorded the highest passing percentage of 95.93. Among the students who appeared for the exam - 2,70,931 students secured first division and 1,33,924 secured second division.

Class 10 students can check their scores on the board's official website: jacresults.com, jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The result will also be available on private websites likes indiaresults or exam results.

Here's a step by step guide to check your results:

Step 1: Visit the official websites - jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using details

Step 5: Result will appear on your screen

Step 6: Download your results for safety purposes

Last year, the passing percentage was 75.01 per cent. The pass percentage of boys was 75.88 per cent and girls were 74.25 per cent.

This is the first time that a board exam result has been announced without holding any examination. The Jharkhand Board has cancelled their board exams when ICSE and CBSE had announced the same. The exam has to be cancelled due to COVID-19.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said, "Today, in view of the circumstances arising out of Covid-19 and the demand of students and parents, I have decided to cancel the Class 10th and 12 board examinations to be conducted by Jharkhand Examination Council for this session."