JAC Class 12th Results 2020: Jharkhand Board declares science, commerce and arts results at jac.nic.in

Pass percentages in science, arts, commerce stream are 58.99%, 82.53%, 77.37%, respectively. Here is a step by step guide for students to check result at jacresults.com:

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2020, 06:03 PM IST

The Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC announced the Class 12th board results of science, commerce and arts stream at 5 pm on Friday. The results are available at Jharkhand board's official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jac.nic.in.

Results were released by Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto at the Jharkhand board's headquarters in Ranchi, following which it was made available at the official website jac.nic.in. 

Pass percentages in science, arts, commerce stream are 58.99%, 82.53%, 77.37%, respectively. Girls have outperformed boys in JAC Class 12th exams. 

Over 2.34 lakh students appeared in the class 12th intermediate exam conducted by JAC. Merit list of students will not be released.

Here is a step by step guide for students to check result at jacresults.com:

Step 1: Log on to the jac.jharkhand.gov.in website

Step 2: Click on the link JAC Class 12th Results

Step 3: Fill in the required details

Step 4: Click on Submit and get your result

Step 5: Take a printout of the scores for future reference

Earlier last week, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) released Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result at its official website jac.nic.in. This year, 75.01% of the students passed the class 10 board exam.

Last year the pass percentage was 70.81%. The pass percentage improved by around 5% this year compared to last year

