Jharkhand Board JAC Class 12th Result 2026: Results announced at jacresults.com; Download link, steps to check here

Jharkhand JAC 12th Result 2026 Out at jacresults.com: The Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi, has announced the Class 12 Board results on May 6, 2026, Wednesday. Students who took the board examinations can check their scores on the official website at jacresults.com.

Jharkhand JAC Class 12th Result 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi, has announced the Class 12 Board results on May 6, 2026, Wednesday. Students who took the board examinations can check their scores on the official website at jacresults.com. The Class 12 exams were conducted from February 3 to February 23, 2026, for Science, Commerce and Arts streams. The board conducted the exam in a single shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Students can check their scores by filling in details of their roll number, roll code, and by selecting their specific stream.

Jharkhand Board Result 2026: How to download JAC Class 12th Result?

-Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

-On its homepage, click on the link- Jharkhand Class 12th Result 2026

-Fill in your login credentials like roll code, roll number, and select stream

-Download and save your result for future use.

Official websites to download JAC Class 12th Result

-jacresults.com

-jac.jharkhand.gov.in

-digilocker.gov.in

Students should keep a copy of the result for further admission processes.