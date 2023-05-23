Search icon
JAC Class 10, 12 Result 2023 out: See pass percentage, grading system, how to check Jharkhand board result here

JAC Class 10, 12 result 2023 has been declared at the official website-- jac.nic.in. Read below to know pass percentage in this year's Jharkhand board result.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 03:53 PM IST

JAC Class 10, 12 Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Jharkhand JAC 10, 12 Result 2023 has been declared at the official website-- jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. Overall 95.38 per cent of students have passed the Class 10 exam and 81.45 per cent of students have passed the Class 12 Science exam. 

The Jharkhand board exams 2023 were conducted on March 14 for both classes. The JAC Class 10th exams concluded on April 3 and JAC Class 12th exams on April 5.

JAC Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How to check 

  • Go to jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in 2023.
  • Click on JAC Class 10 result link or JAC Class 12 result link 2023
  • The result login page will be displayed.
  • Enter the roll code and the roll number and click on “submit”
  • The JAC result 2023 will be displayed.
  • Download and save the provisional mark sheet.

JAC 10th 12th Result 2023: Check grading system 

  • A+ grade – 80% and above
  • A grade – 60% to 80%
  • B grade – 45% to 60%
  • C grade – 33% to 45%
  • D grade – Below 33%

