JAC Class 10, 12 Result 2023 out: See pass percentage, grading system, how to check Jharkhand board result here

Jharkhand JAC 10, 12 Result 2023 has been declared at the official website-- jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. Overall 95.38 per cent of students have passed the Class 10 exam and 81.45 per cent of students have passed the Class 12 Science exam.
The Jharkhand board exams 2023 were conducted on March 14 for both classes. The JAC Class 10th exams concluded on April 3 and JAC Class 12th exams on April 5.
JAC Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How to check
Read: Jharkhand JAC Class 10, 12 Result 2023 DECLARED at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: See how to check here
JAC 10th 12th Result 2023: Check grading system