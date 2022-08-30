Search icon
JAC Chandigarh 2022 BTech admission registration starts: Website, application process here

JAC Chandigarh 2022 registration for BTech admission has started at jacchd.admissions.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 05:14 PM IST

JAC Counselling 2022 | Photo: PTI

Joint Admission Committee, JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022 registrations for BTech admissions have been started at the official website-- jacchd.admissions.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can now register for the JAC Chandigarh BTech admission now. 

The admissions will be done on the basis of JEE Main scores and pass percentage secured in Class 12th. The last date to register for the JAC Counseling 2022 is September 14. 

Candidates must notw that it is mandatory to register first to be able to participate in further rounds of JAC counselling 2022. As per the JAC Counselling schedule 2022, choice filling for the first round will begin on September 17.

JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022: How to register

  • Visit the official website --jacchd.admissions.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the JAC Chandigarh BTech counselling 2022 registration link
  • A new login page would open
  • Enter your JEE Main application number and password to Sign in
  • Upon successfully accessing the JAC counselling portal, select your college and courses preference
  • Upload the asked set of documents and pay the application fee
  • Submit your details and save the page.

