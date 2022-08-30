JAC Chandigarh 2022 BTech admission registration starts: Website, application process here

Joint Admission Committee, JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022 registrations for BTech admissions have been started at the official website-- jacchd.admissions.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can now register for the JAC Chandigarh BTech admission now.
The admissions will be done on the basis of JEE Main scores and pass percentage secured in Class 12th. The last date to register for the JAC Counseling 2022 is September 14.
Candidates must notw that it is mandatory to register first to be able to participate in further rounds of JAC counselling 2022. As per the JAC Counselling schedule 2022, choice filling for the first round will begin on September 17.
JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022: How to register
