Jharkhand Board class 10 exam 2023 was held from March 14 to April 3, 2023. Jharkhand Board class 12 exams 2023 were conducted from March 14 to April 5.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 08:22 AM IST

JAC Board Result 2023 likely today: Know how to check Jharkhand Board class 10th, 12th Results marksheet
Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC 10th 12th Results 2023 update: Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC to declare Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12 results soon. Once released, Jharkhand Board Result 2023 will be available on the official websites-- jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. As per reports, Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12 results are expected to be out today (May 20, 2023). 

The Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12 results will be released in a press conference and the link will be issued on the official websites-- jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. 

Jharkhand Board class 10 exam 2023 was held from March 14 to April 3, 2023. Jharkhand Board class 12 exams 2023 were conducted from March 14 to April 5. 

JAC Results 2023: How to download

  • Visit the official website-jacresults.com andjac.jharkhand.gov.in
  • Click on the JAC Board Result 2023 link for Class 10th or 12th
  • A new login page would open
  • Enter your roll number and other details
  • Check the JAC scorecard and download the same
  • Take a printout for the future references

JAC Results 2023: check via sms

Type JHA10<space> and your roll number, send this message to 5676750. The result would be sent on the same number.

