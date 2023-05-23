Search icon
JAC Board Result 2023: Jharkhand Board class 10th, 12th Results to release soon at jacresults.com

The Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th results will be released in a press conference and the link will be issued on the official websites-- jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 02:41 PM IST

File Photo

The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC Class 10th, 12th Results 2023 is all set to release soon, May 23, 2023, at 3 pm. Once released, Jharkhand Board Result 2023 will be available on the official websites-- jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. 

 

The Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th results will be released in a press conference and the link will be issued on the official websites-- jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. 

 

The Jharkhand Board class 10th examination for 2023 was conducted from March 14 to April 3, while the class 12th examinations were held from March 14 to April 5. 

 

JAC Results 2023: Steps to download scores

 

Step 1: Visit the official website-jacresults.com andjac.jharkhand.gov.in

 

Step 2: Click on the JAC Board Result 2023 link for Class 10th or 12th

 

Step 3: A new login page would open

 

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details

 

Step 5: Check the JAC scorecard and download the same

 

Step 6: Take a printout for future use.

