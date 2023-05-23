JAC Board Result 2023: Jharkhand Board class 10th, 12th Results expected today, steps to check scores at jacresults.com

File Photo

Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC 10th 12th Results 2023 update: Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC is all set to announce the Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th results soon. As per reports, Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th results are expected to be out today (May 23, 2023). Once released, Jharkhand Board Result 2023 will be available on the official websites-- jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th results will be released in a press conference and the link will be issued on the official websites-- jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The Jharkhand Board class 10th examination for 2023 was conducted from March 14 to April 3, while the class 12th examinations were held from March 14 to April 5. To check their scorecards, candidates will have to keep their roll number and date of birth as mentioned on their admit card ready.

JAC Results 2023: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website-jacresults.com andjac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the JAC Board Result 2023 link for Class 10th or 12th

Step 3: A new login page would open

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details

Step 5: Check the JAC scorecard and download the same

Step 6: Take a printout for future use.

JAC Results 2023: Steps to check via SMS

Type JHA10<space> and your roll number, and send it to 5676750. The result would be sent on the same number.