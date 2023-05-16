Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

JAC Board Result 2023: Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Results likely on THIS date at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Once released, Jharkhand Board Result 2023 will be available on the official websites-- jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 05:30 PM IST

JAC Board Result 2023: Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Results likely on THIS date at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in
File photo

Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC 10th 12th Results 2023 update: Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC is all set to declare Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12 results soon. Once released, Jharkhand Board Result 2023 will be available on the official websites-- jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. 

As per reports, Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12 results expected to be out by May 20, 2023. The Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12 results will be released in a press conference and the link will be issued on the official websites-- jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. 

Jharkhand Board class 10 exam 2023 were hold from March 14 to April 3, 2023. Jharkhand Board class 12 exams 2023 were conducted from March 14 to April 5. 

JAC Results 2023: How to download

Visit the official website-jacresults.com andjac.jharkhand.gov.in
Click on the JAC Board Result 2023 link for Class 10th or 12th
A new login page would open
Enter your roll number and other details
Check the JAC scorecard and download the same
Take a printout for the future references

JAC Results 2023: check via sms

Type JHA10<space> and your roll number, send this message to 5676750. The result would be sent on the same number.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Rangasthalam, Magadheera, Dhruva; must-watch movies of RRR fame actor
Esha Gupta sets the temperature soaring in a bold black, check pics
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas rock Met Gala 2023 after-party in stunning Valentino outfits, see viral photos
'Super cute' Urfi Javed in old pics from college days shocks fans: 'Tab allergy nahi thi kapdo se..'
Isha Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Celebs who walked at Met Gala red carpet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
HBSE 10th Result 2023: Haryana Board Class 10 result to be declared shortly at bseh.org.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.