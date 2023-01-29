Search icon
JAC Board 2023: Jharkhand board class 10th admit card released at jac.jhakrhand.gov.in, exam from March 14

Jharkhand board JAC class 10th examination is scheduled to be held from March 14, 2023, to April 3, 2023, in a single shift from 9:45 AM to 1:05 PM.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 01:54 PM IST

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Secondary (Class 10) annual exam 2023 admit card. Candidates can download JAC Class 10th admit cards through the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jac-online.com. Through school login only, Jharkhand Class 10 admit card can be downloaded.  

Jharkhand board JAC class 10th examination is scheduled to be held from March 14, 2023, to April 3, 2023, in a single shift from 9:45 AM to 1:05 PM. According to the Jharkhand Board Date Sheet 2023, JAC Class 10th practical exams will be conducted from February 7 to March 4, 2023.

JAC 10th admit card 2023: How to download 

  • Visit the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
  • Open the link to download secondary (Class 10) exam admit card.
  • Enter login ID and password of your school.
  • Download admit cards of students.

