The Jharkhand Academic Council has announced the result of the JAC 12th exam 2025 for Science and Commerce streams. Students can check their Jharkhand board inter results 2025 on the official website at jacresults.com. The JAC Class 12 results will be hosted on results.digilocker.gov.in. A total of 98634 candidates have appeared for the exam, out of which 78186 candidates have passed. The overall pass percentage is 79.26%. In the Science stream, the pass percentage of girls is 80.29% and the pass percentage of boys is 78.47%. In Commerce, the pass percentage of girls is 95.05% and that of boys is 78.47%.

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2025: Steps to check JAC Inter 2025 results

Step 1: Visit the official websites of the Ranchi board – jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com

Step 2: The JAC Class 12 inter result link. Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your credentials – roll number and roll number

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Download the JAC inter Class 12 science and commerce result 2025 from the next window

JAC science, commerce results: Official websites to check results online