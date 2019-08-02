ITI Delhi 2019: second round seat allotment list to be released soon, check@itidelhiadmissions.nic.in

Department of Training and Technical Education will release the second round seat allotment list for Industrial Training Institute exams(ITI) on the official website. Candidates can check their result at- itidelhiadmissions.nic.in.

The first round seat allotment list was published on July 22.

The display of vacant seat positions after the first round of seat allotment was on July 26.

The third round seat allotment list will be published on August 16.

Steps to check the second round seat allotment list for Delhi ITI exams:

Step 1. Log on to the official website- itidelhiadmissions.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link that says ' Second counselling result'

Step 3. Enter the Login ID.

Step 4. Enter the password.

Step 5. Enter Captcha.

Step 6. Click on login

Step 7. The seat allotment list will be displayed on the screen.

The ITI exams are taken by students to secure admission in several Government Industrial training institutes in Delhi.