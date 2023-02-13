Search icon
ITBP Recruitment 2023 Notification: New vacancies announced for Medical Officer posts, check registration dates

ITBP MO Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply online at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 07:22 AM IST

File photo

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) is inviting applications for 297 Super Specialist Medical Officers, Specialist Medical Officers, and Medical Officers posts. The application process will begin on February 15 and the last date to apply is March 16. Interested candidates can apply online at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

This recruitment drive will fill 297 vacancies in the organisation out of which 5 vacancies are for the post of Super Specialist Medical Officer, 185 vacancies are for Specialist Medical Officer post, and 107 vacancies are for Medical Officers post.

The candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 400 for general, OBSC, and EWS candidates. No application fee for SC, ST, and Ex-Serviceman candidates.

The selection process will have two stages -- Documentation, Interview, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Medical Examination Test (MET).

ITBP MO Recruitment 2023: How to apply 

  • Step 1. Visit the official website of ITBP at itbpolice.nic.in
  • Step 2. Click on the link for ITBP recruitment
  • Step 3. Register yourself and fill the form with required details
  • Step 4. Pay the application fee, if any
  • Step 5. Submit and download a copy of the application form for future reference

ITBP MO Recruitment 2023: notification

