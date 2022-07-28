Search icon
ITBP Recruitment 2022: New vacancies for Assistant Commandant posts, know how to apply at itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP Recruitment 2022: The last date to apply is September 09, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, itbpolice.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 10:27 AM IST

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is inviting applications for 11 Assistant Commandant (Transport) Group ‘A’ Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) posts. The last date to apply is September 09, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, itbpolice.nic.in.
 
ITBP Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Assistant Commandant (Transport) Group ‘A’
No. of Vacancy: 11
Pay Scale: 56,100 – 1,77,500/- Level-10
 
ITBP Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2022 Category-wise details
 
UR: 06
SC: 01
ST: 01
OBC: 02
EWS: 01
Total: 11
 
ITBP Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: 
Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering with Automobile as one of the subjects or a Bachelor’s Degree in Automobile Engineering from a recognised University or Institution.
 
Age limit: 30 years
 
Application Fee: Pay the examination fee through Online.
For Gen/OBC/EWS: 400/-
For SC/ST/Female: No Fee
 
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.
 
ITBP Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: August 11, 2022
Last date for online application submission: September 09, 2022
 
ITBP Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on PET, Physical Standard Test (PST), Written Test, Skill Test & Medical Examination.
 
DNA Originals
More
