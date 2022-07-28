ITBP Recruitment 2022: New vacancies for Assistant Commandant posts, know how to apply at itbpolice.nic.in

File photo

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is inviting applications for 11 Assistant Commandant (Transport) Group ‘A’ Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) posts. The last date to apply is September 09, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Assistant Commandant (Transport) Group ‘A’

No. of Vacancy: 11

Pay Scale: 56,100 – 1,77,500/- Level-10

ITBP Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2022 Category-wise details

UR: 06

SC: 01

ST: 01

OBC: 02

EWS: 01

Total: 11

ITBP Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering with Automobile as one of the subjects or a Bachelor’s Degree in Automobile Engineering from a recognised University or Institution.

Age limit: 30 years

Application Fee: Pay the examination fee through Online.

For Gen/OBC/EWS: 400/-

For SC/ST/Female: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: August 11, 2022

Last date for online application submission: September 09, 2022

ITBP Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on PET, Physical Standard Test (PST), Written Test, Skill Test & Medical Examination.