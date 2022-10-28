ITBP Recruitment 2022: Last date SOON to apply for Head Constable posts, know salary, selection process

File photo

ITBP recruitment 2022: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) to conclude the application process soon for Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary) posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The last date to apply is November 17, 2022, till 11:59 pm.

This ITBP recruitment drive will fill up a total of 40 vacancies for the post of Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary) Group C.

ITBP Recruitment 2022 Vacancy details

Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary): 40 posts

ITBP Head Constable Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification Here.

Candidate must have done class 12th. Candidate must have passed the regular para veterinary course or Diploma or Certificate of minimum one-year duration related to veterinary therapeutic or livestock. Management from a government-recognised Institute.

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Online application begins: October 19, 2022

Online application ends: November 17, 2022

Selection Process: The selection process is based on Phase 1- PET/PST, Phase 2- written exam, Phase 3- document verification, and medical exam.

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment Notification