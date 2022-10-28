Search icon
ITBP Recruitment 2022: Last date SOON to apply for Head Constable posts, know salary, selection process

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 02:59 PM IST

ITBP recruitment 2022: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) to conclude the application process soon for Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary) posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The last date to apply is November 17, 2022, till 11:59 pm.

This ITBP recruitment drive will fill up a total of 40 vacancies for the post of Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary) Group C.  

ITBP Recruitment 2022 Vacancy details
Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary): 40 posts

ITBP Head Constable Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification Here.
Candidate must have done class 12th. Candidate must have passed the regular para veterinary course or Diploma or Certificate of minimum one-year duration related to veterinary therapeutic or livestock. Management from a government-recognised Institute.

Also Read: Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for 212 SSC Officer posts, check salary, last date

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here
Online application begins: October 19, 2022
Online application ends: November 17, 2022

Selection Process: The selection process is based on Phase 1- PET/PST, Phase 2- written exam, Phase 3- document verification, and medical exam.

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment Notification

