ITBP Recruitment 2022: Vacancy for 108 Constable posts, all important details here

ITBP Recruitment 2022 is looking for candidates to apply for 108 Constable posts. Registration to start from August 19.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 04:24 PM IST

ITBP Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force is looking for candidates to apply for 108 Constable posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the ITBP Recruitment 2022 from the official site of ITBP on recruitment.its police.nic.in. The registration process will begin on August 19 and will close on September 17.

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

  • Constable (Carpenter): 56 Posts
  • Constable (Mason): 31 Posts
  • Constable (Plumber): 21 Posts

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates willing to apply for the job must have a matriculation degree or equivalent from a recognised board and a one-year certificate course from a recognised Industrial Training Institute in a Mason Carpenter or Plumber trade. The candidate's age limit should be between 18 and 23 years.

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a physical efficiency test, physical standard test, written examination, trade test and detailed medical examination/ review medical examination. 

