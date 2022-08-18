ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) posts at itbpolice.nic.in before THIS date, details here

File photo

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is inviting applications for 18 Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) posts. The last date to apply is September 15, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: Sub Inspector (SI -Staff Nurse)

No. of Vacancy: 18

Pay Scale: 35400 – 1,12,400/- Level-6

Category wise details

UR: 11

SC: 01

ST: 02

OBC: 02

EWS: 02

Total: 18

ITBP Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done 10+2 Intermediate exam in any recognised board in India passed general nursing midwifery exam with registered in Central / State Nursing Council.

Age Limit: 21 to 30 years

Application Fee: Pay examination fee online.

For Gen/OBC/EWS: 200/-

For SC/ST/Female: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Starting Date for Submission Of Online Application: August 17, 2022

Last Date for Submission Of Online Application: September 15, 2022

ITBP Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on PET, Physical Standard Test (PST), Written Test, Skill Test and Medical Exam.