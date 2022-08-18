Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) posts at itbpolice.nic.in before THIS date, details here

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, itbpolice.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 07:15 AM IST

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) posts at itbpolice.nic.in before THIS date, details here
File photo
Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is inviting applications for 18 Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) posts. The last date to apply is September 15, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, itbpolice.nic.in.
 
ITBP Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) Vacancy 2022 Details
 
Post: Sub Inspector (SI -Staff Nurse)
No. of Vacancy: 18
Pay Scale: 35400 – 1,12,400/- Level-6
 
Category wise details
UR: 11
SC: 01
ST: 02
OBC: 02
EWS: 02
Total: 18
 
ITBP Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done 10+2 Intermediate exam in any recognised board in India passed general nursing midwifery exam with registered in Central / State Nursing Council.
Age Limit: 21 to 30 years
 
Application Fee: Pay examination fee online.
For Gen/OBC/EWS: 200/-
For SC/ST/Female: No Fee
 
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.
 
Starting Date for Submission Of Online Application: August 17, 2022
Last Date for Submission Of Online Application: September 15, 2022
 
 
ITBP Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on PET, Physical Standard Test (PST), Written Test, Skill Test and Medical Exam.
 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC recruitment scam: ED interrogates former WB Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in jail
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.