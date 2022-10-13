Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply For 40 Head Constable posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in, check eligibility, last date

ITBP Recruitment 2022: A total of 40 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 12:09 PM IST

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply For 40 Head Constable posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in, check eligibility, last date
File photo

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, ITBP is inviting applications for 40 Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary) posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The registration process will begin on October 19, 2022 and last date to apply is November 17, 2022.

ITBP Head Constable vacancy
Head Constable: 40 posts

ITBP Head Constable age limit 
Age Limit: 18 to 25 years

ITBP Head Constable Eligibility Criteria: Check educational qualification here
Educational Qualification: 12th Class or Equivalent from a recognised board. Have passed the regular para veterinary course or Diploma or Certificate or minimum one-year duration related to Veterinary Therapeutic or livestock management from a government-recognized Institute.

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Check important dates here
The online registration process will begin: October 19, 2022
The last date to apply: November 17, 2022

Selection Process: Selection is based on Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), written test, documentation and detailed Medical examination (DME) Review Medical examination (RME).

Notification: davp.nic.in 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Lamborghini, Porsche, Audi, BMW, Mercedes: Luxurious rides of India's T20 World Cup stars
Hina Khan's sizzling photos from Maldives vacation will drive away your Monday blues
6 banks that offer best 5-year fixed deposits in India
Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?
Sleeping tips: Five ways to help you sleep better at night
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 481 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.