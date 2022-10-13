ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply For 40 Head Constable posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in, check eligibility, last date

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, ITBP is inviting applications for 40 Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary) posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The registration process will begin on October 19, 2022 and last date to apply is November 17, 2022.
ITBP Head Constable vacancy
Head Constable: 40 posts
ITBP Head Constable age limit
Age Limit: 18 to 25 years
ITBP Head Constable Eligibility Criteria: Check educational qualification here
Educational Qualification: 12th Class or Equivalent from a recognised board. Have passed the regular para veterinary course or Diploma or Certificate or minimum one-year duration related to Veterinary Therapeutic or livestock management from a government-recognized Institute.
ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Check important dates here
The online registration process will begin: October 19, 2022
The last date to apply: November 17, 2022
Selection Process: Selection is based on Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), written test, documentation and detailed Medical examination (DME) Review Medical examination (RME).
Notification: davp.nic.in