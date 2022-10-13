ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply For 40 Head Constable posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in, check eligibility, last date

File photo

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, ITBP is inviting applications for 40 Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary) posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The registration process will begin on October 19, 2022 and last date to apply is November 17, 2022.

ITBP Head Constable vacancy

Head Constable: 40 posts

ITBP Head Constable age limit

Age Limit: 18 to 25 years

ITBP Head Constable Eligibility Criteria: Check educational qualification here

Educational Qualification: 12th Class or Equivalent from a recognised board. Have passed the regular para veterinary course or Diploma or Certificate or minimum one-year duration related to Veterinary Therapeutic or livestock management from a government-recognized Institute.

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Check important dates here

The online registration process will begin: October 19, 2022

The last date to apply: November 17, 2022

Selection Process: Selection is based on Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), written test, documentation and detailed Medical examination (DME) Review Medical examination (RME).

Notification: davp.nic.in