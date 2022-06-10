Search icon
ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for 248 Head Constable posts at itbpolice.nic.in, know salary and how to apply

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, itbpolice.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 10, 2022, 09:44 AM IST

File photo

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is inviting applications for 248 Head Constable Vacancy for Male / Female / LDCE. The last date to apply is July 07, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Head Constable / CM (Direct) Male             

No. of Vacancy: 135       

Pay Scale: 25500 – 81,100/- Level-4

Post: Head Constable / CM (Direct) Female        

No. of Vacancy: 23

Post: Head Constable / CM (LDCE)          

No. of Vacancy: 90

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Head Constable (Direct): Candidate must have done class 12th Pass or its equivalent from a recognized board and Typing Speed 35 WPM English OR 30 WPM Hindi               18 to 25 years

Head Constable (LDCE): Candidate must have only for ITBPF Serving Personnel.

Age Limit: 35 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee Online.

For Gen/OBC/EWS: 100/-            

For SC/ST/Female: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on PET, Physical Standard Test (PST), Written Test, Skill Test and Medical Examination.

Starting date for online application submission: June 08, 2022

Last date for online application submission: July 07, 2022

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification: davp.nic.in 

