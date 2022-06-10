ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for 248 Head Constable posts at itbpolice.nic.in, know salary and how to apply

File photo

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is inviting applications for 248 Head Constable Vacancy for Male / Female / LDCE. The last date to apply is July 07, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Head Constable / CM (Direct) Male

No. of Vacancy: 135

Pay Scale: 25500 – 81,100/- Level-4

Post: Head Constable / CM (Direct) Female

No. of Vacancy: 23

Post: Head Constable / CM (LDCE)

No. of Vacancy: 90

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Head Constable (Direct): Candidate must have done class 12th Pass or its equivalent from a recognized board and Typing Speed 35 WPM English OR 30 WPM Hindi 18 to 25 years

Head Constable (LDCE): Candidate must have only for ITBPF Serving Personnel.

Age Limit: 35 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee Online.

For Gen/OBC/EWS: 100/-

For SC/ST/Female: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on PET, Physical Standard Test (PST), Written Test, Skill Test and Medical Examination.

Starting date for online application submission: June 08, 2022

Last date for online application submission: July 07, 2022

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification: davp.nic.in