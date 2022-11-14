ITBP Recruitment 2022: Application process to conclude THIS week for 40 Head Constable posts, details here

File photo

ITBP recruitment 2022: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) to conclude the recruitment process soon for 40 Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary) posts. Interested and eleigible candidates can apply online through the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The last date to apply is November 17, 2022, till 11:59 pm.

This recruitment drive of ITBP will fill up a total of 40 vacancies for the post of Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary) Group C.

ITBP Head Constable Eligibility Criteria: Applicants must have done class 12th. Candidate must have passed the regular para veterinary course or Diploma or Certificate of minimum one-year duration related to veterinary therapeutic or livestock. Management from a government-recognized Institute.

Also Read: JEE Main 2023: NTA to begin registrations SOON at jeemain.nta.nic.in; know documents required

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Online application begins: October 19, 2022

Online application ends: November 17, 2022

Selection Process: The selection process is based on Phase 1- PET/PST, Phase 2- written exam, Phase 3- document verification, and medical exam.

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment Notification