Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Application process to conclude THIS week for 40 Head Constable posts, details here

This recruitment drive of ITBP will fill up a total of 40 vacancies for the post of Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary) Group C.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 03:08 PM IST

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Application process to conclude THIS week for 40 Head Constable posts, details here
File photo

ITBP recruitment 2022: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) to conclude the recruitment process soon for 40 Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary) posts. Interested and eleigible candidates can apply online through the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The last date to apply is November 17, 2022, till 11:59 pm.

This recruitment drive of ITBP will fill up a total of 40 vacancies for the post of Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary) Group C.  

ITBP Head Constable Eligibility Criteria: Applicants must have done class 12th. Candidate must have passed the regular para veterinary course or Diploma or Certificate of minimum one-year duration related to veterinary therapeutic or livestock. Management from a government-recognized Institute.

Also Read: JEE Main 2023: NTA to begin registrations SOON at jeemain.nta.nic.in; know documents required

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here
Online application begins: October 19, 2022
Online application ends: November 17, 2022

Selection Process: The selection process is based on Phase 1- PET/PST, Phase 2- written exam, Phase 3- document verification, and medical exam.

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment Notification

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the day: Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan, Sussane Khan-Arslan Goni give couple goals
Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Temple's wall, ceiling decorated with 550 gold layers, IN PICS
In Pics: Iranian women protest against 'moral policing' by chopping off hair, burning hijab
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, top 5 contestants after show's second week
Virat Kohli’s love life: Women he allegedly dated before wife Anushka Sharma came along
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result 2022 expected today for over 4 lakh candidates at bpsc.bih.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.