ITBP Recruitment 2021: Check eligibility, last date to apply and other criteria for General Duty Constable post

Applications for ITBP personnel (Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force) have been invited by the Government of India for the post of Constable (General Duty). Candidates who are interested in serving the country through this post can apply for the vacancy by visiting the official website of ITBP: recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

There are a total of 65 vacancies available for non-gazetted and non-ministerial posts. 12 out of 65 vacancies are available in sports disciplines including Wrestling, Kabaddi, Karate, Archery, Wushu, Taekwondo, Judo, Gymnastics, Sports Shooting, Ski, Boxing, and Ice Hockey.

The application was released on July 5 and the last date to apply is September 2.

Eligibility criteria:Candidates who want to apply for this position should have cleared their class 10 exams or their equivalent examination. The age of the candidates should be between 18 to 23 years of age.

The procedure of selection: Documents, physical assessment, and detailed medical test: The candidates will be selected on the basis of these three factors.

Selected candidates will be eligible to receive Dearness Allowance, Ration Money, Washing Allowance, Special Compensatory Allowance, free uniform, free accommodation or HRA, Transport Allowance, Free Leave Pass, Free medical facilities, and any other allowance as admissible in the Force from time to time under the instructions.