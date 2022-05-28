ITBP Head Constable recruitment 2022: Apply for 248 posts from THIS date

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 28, 2022, 05:43 PM IST

Photo: ITBP

The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has recently issued an official notification for recruitment to the post of Head Constable.

Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on ITBP’s official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in from June 8 to July 7.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 248 vacancies including 135 Head Constable (Combatant Ministerial) Male, 23 Head Constable (Combatant Ministerial) Female and 90 Head Constable (Combatant Ministerial) LDCE.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-25 years as on January 1, 2022. Relaxation in age as per the prevalent Recruitment Rules.

Educational Qualification: Intermediate or Class 12 (10+2) passed from a recognised Board.

Skill Test: Typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi only on computer.

Selection process

The ITBP selection process will consist of PET/PST, written exam, skill test, documentation and medical exam.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 100. Fee exempted for female/SC/ST/ESM.

Here is how to apply for ITBP Recruitment 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/

Step 2: Look for important link section

Step 3: Click on the relevant link

Step 4: Get yourself registered and using the credentials log in

Step 5: Fill the form and upload required documents

Step 6: Pay the fee and submit the form. Take the printout for future reference.