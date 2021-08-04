ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Bumper opening for 10th pass candidates, know salary, selection process, eligibility

If you have been looking for an opening to work with Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), we might just have the thing for you! ITBP has called in applications for the post of constable in the department. Eligible candidates who would like to work with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force can apply for the job by visiting recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in, the official website of ITBP.

Notably, for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021, the registration process began on July 5 and will go on till September 2, 2021. Candidates can apply directly via https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/. For the unversed, 65 vacancies will be occupied in Group 'C' under sports quota for non-gazetted and non-ministerial posts of constable in ITBP.

ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Application start date: July 5, 2021

Last date: September 2, 2021

ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are applying should have passed class Matriculation (10th) or its equal exam from an identified board.

ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The age limit for candidates applying for the 1post should be between 18 years to 23 years

ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Application fee

The application fee for students is set at Rs 100

ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021: What is the selection process?

Candidates who have applied for the post will have to give three tests - first regarding documents, second a standard physical test, and third will be a medical test. The minimum marks for qualifying for candidates from all categories - UR/SC/ST/OBC - will be 08.