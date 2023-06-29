ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023: Apply for 458 posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in, check last date to apply

File photo

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force, ITBP has begun the registration process for Constable posts on June 27, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for 458 Constable (Driver) posts through the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The last date to apply is July 26, 2023.

Eligibility: Candidates should have passed Class 10 from a recognized board of institution or equivalent. Candidate must have a heavy vehicle driving license. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 27 years.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023: Steps to register