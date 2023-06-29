Search icon
ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023: Apply for 458 posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in, check last date to apply

Interested candidates can apply for 458 Constable (Driver) posts through the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The last date to apply is July 26, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 06:55 AM IST

File photo

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force, ITBP has begun the registration process for Constable posts on June 27, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for 458 Constable (Driver) posts through the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The last date to apply is July 26, 2023. 

Eligibility: Candidates should have passed Class 10 from a recognized board of institution or equivalent. Candidate must have a heavy vehicle driving license. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 27 years.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023: Steps to register

  • Visit the official site of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.
  • Click on new user registration link 
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to fill in the details.
  • Once done, click on register.
  • Login to the account with the required credentials.
  • Fill in the application form and submit the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

