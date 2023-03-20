ISRO Young Scientist Registration 2023 to begin today at isro.gov.in, check direct link, steps to apply for ISRO YUVIKA

File Photo

Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO is all set to begin the ISRO Young Scientist Program today - March 20, 2023. Candidates who are interested to apply can check eligibility, application steps, and other details here. The ISRO Yuvika 2023 registration will close on April 30, 2023.

Interested and eligible candidates will have to get themselves registered on www.isro.gov.in/YUVIKA.

ISRO Young Scientist Program 2023: What is it and who is eligible to apply?

As per the ISRO website, "Indian Space Research Organisation is organising a special programme for School Children called "Young Scientist Programme" "YUva VIgyani KAryakram", YUVIKA, to impart basic knowledge on Space Technology, Space Science and Space Applications to the younger students in emerging trends in space science and technology amongst the youngsters, who are the future building blocks of our nation. ISRO has chalked out this programme to "Catch them young".

This program will also be meant to motivate students "to pursue in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) based research /career."

Candidates studying in Class 9 as of January 1, 2023, within India are eligible to apply for ISRO YUVIKA 2023.

ISRO YUVIKA 2023: Direct Link to Apply

ISRO YUVIKA 2023: Steps to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.isro.gov.in/YUVIKA.html

Step 2: Click on the "Click here for registration in YUVIKA – 2023" link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on apply for YUVIKA registration

Step 4: Candidates will then have to log in and fill out the form

Step 5: Cross-check the details and submit it

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future use.

Candidates will be selected based on the marks they scored in the Class 8 exam, Performance in the online quiz, Participation in science fair (school/district/state & above the level in last 3 years), Rank in Olympiad or equivalent (1 to 3 rank in School / District / State & above the level in last 3 years), Winners of sports competitions ( 1 to 3 rank in School / District / State & above the level in last 3 years), Scout and Guides / NCC / NSS Member in last 3 years, Studying in Village / Rural School located in Panchayat area.