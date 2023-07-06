Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Sarkari Naukri for 61 Scientist/ Engineer posts, salary up to Rs 2 lakh; know how to apply

Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website vssc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 04:25 PM IST

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Sarkari Naukri for 61 Scientist/ Engineer posts, salary up to Rs 2 lakh; know how to apply
File photo

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) is inviting applications for the posts of Scientist/ Engineer-SD and Scientist/ Engineer-SC. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website vssc.gov.in. The last date to apply is July 21 up to 5.00 PM. The date for the written test will be announced later. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 61 vacancies in the organisation.

Pay Scale: 
POST: SCIENTIST / ENGINEER-SD LEVEL 11(67,700 - 2,08,700 ) 
POST: SCIENTIST / ENGINEER-SC LEVEL 10(56,100 - 1,77,500 ) 

Application Fee
For Scientist/Engineer-SD posts, there is no application fee. For the post of Scientist/Engineer-SC, the application fee is Rs 750. Female/ SC/ ST/ EX-SM and PWBD candidates will be refunded full fee subject to the condition that the candidates should appear in the written test. For other candidates, an amount of Rs.500 will be refunded in due course duly deducting bank charges as applicable on appearing written test.

How to apply: Applications will be received online through the ISRO Live Register portal only. Accordingly, candidates are advised to either register or update their registrations in the Live Register portal of ISRO isro.gov.in on or before 21.07.2023 (1700 hours).

Selection Process: Based on the online application made in the ISRO Live Register portal, initial screening will be conducted for shortlisting the candidates for interview. Candidates called for an Interview will have the option to answer the questions in Hindi also. Please note that the qualification prescribed is the minimum requirement and the same does not automatically make candidates eligible for interview/selection. The final selection will be based on the performance of candidates in the interview only.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive
In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to make global debut on July 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.