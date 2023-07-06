ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Sarkari Naukri for 61 Scientist/ Engineer posts, salary up to Rs 2 lakh; know how to apply

File photo

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) is inviting applications for the posts of Scientist/ Engineer-SD and Scientist/ Engineer-SC. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website vssc.gov.in. The last date to apply is July 21 up to 5.00 PM. The date for the written test will be announced later. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 61 vacancies in the organisation.

Pay Scale:

POST: SCIENTIST / ENGINEER-SD LEVEL 11(67,700 - 2,08,700 )

POST: SCIENTIST / ENGINEER-SC LEVEL 10(56,100 - 1,77,500 )

Application Fee

For Scientist/Engineer-SD posts, there is no application fee. For the post of Scientist/Engineer-SC, the application fee is Rs 750. Female/ SC/ ST/ EX-SM and PWBD candidates will be refunded full fee subject to the condition that the candidates should appear in the written test. For other candidates, an amount of Rs.500 will be refunded in due course duly deducting bank charges as applicable on appearing written test.

How to apply: Applications will be received online through the ISRO Live Register portal only. Accordingly, candidates are advised to either register or update their registrations in the Live Register portal of ISRO isro.gov.in on or before 21.07.2023 (1700 hours).

Selection Process: Based on the online application made in the ISRO Live Register portal, initial screening will be conducted for shortlisting the candidates for interview. Candidates called for an Interview will have the option to answer the questions in Hindi also. Please note that the qualification prescribed is the minimum requirement and the same does not automatically make candidates eligible for interview/selection. The final selection will be based on the performance of candidates in the interview only.