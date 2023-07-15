ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Few days left to apply for scientist, engineer posts, check eligibility, selection process

Education
ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: ISRO Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) is inviting applications for Scientist / Engineer-SD and Scientist / Engineer-SC posts. The last date to apply is July 21. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at vssc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 61 vacancies of Scientist / Engineer-SD and Scientist / Engineer-SC posts.
The application fee is Rs 750. The full application fee will be refunded to female, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Ex-Servicemen (EX-SM), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD) candidates, provided that they appear in the written test.
ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Selection Process: Selection is based on the online application made in the ISRO Live Register portal, initial screening will be conducted for shortlisting the candidates for interview. Candidates called for an Interview will have the option to answer the questions in Hindi also. The qualification prescribed is the minimum requirement and the same does not automatically make candidates eligible for
interview/selection. The final selection will be based on the performance of candidates in the interview only.
Important dates:
CRUCIAL DATE OF ELIGIBILITY: 21 July 2023
OPENING DATE OF ONLINE APPLICATION: 05 July 2023,
Time: 1000/Hrs
CLOSING DATE OF SUBMISSION OF ONLINE APPLICATION: 21July 2023,
Time: 1700/Hrs
TENTATIVE DATE OF WRITTEN TEST: TO BE ANNOUNCED