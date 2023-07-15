ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Few days left to apply for scientist, engineer posts, check eligibility, selection process

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply through the official website at vssc.gov.in.

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: ISRO Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) is inviting applications for Scientist / Engineer-SD and Scientist / Engineer-SC posts. The last date to apply is July 21. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at vssc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 61 vacancies of Scientist / Engineer-SD and Scientist / Engineer-SC posts.

The application fee is Rs 750. The full application fee will be refunded to female, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Ex-Servicemen (EX-SM), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD) candidates, provided that they appear in the written test.

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at vssc.gov.in

Click on the career tab

Click on the “VSSC Recruitment Advertisement No: RMT327”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Selection Process: Selection is based on the online application made in the ISRO Live Register portal, initial screening will be conducted for shortlisting the candidates for interview. Candidates called for an Interview will have the option to answer the questions in Hindi also. The qualification prescribed is the minimum requirement and the same does not automatically make candidates eligible for

interview/selection. The final selection will be based on the performance of candidates in the interview only.

Important dates:

CRUCIAL DATE OF ELIGIBILITY: 21 July 2023

OPENING DATE OF ONLINE APPLICATION: 05 July 2023,

Time: 1000/Hrs

CLOSING DATE OF SUBMISSION OF ONLINE APPLICATION: 21July 2023,

Time: 1700/Hrs

TENTATIVE DATE OF WRITTEN TEST: TO BE ANNOUNCED

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Notification