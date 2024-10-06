ISRO Recruitment 2024: Government job vacancies for 103 posts, salary up to Rs 208700, check eligibility, other details

ISRO is recruiting for 103 positions including Medical Officers, Engineers, and Assistants.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has opened applications for several job roles as part of its latest recruitment drive. This drive aims to fill 103 vacancies for a variety of positions, including Medical Officer-SD, Medical Officer-SC, Scientist Engineer-SC, Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Technician-B, Draftsman-B, and Assistant (Official Language).

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these roles by visiting ISRO’s official website at isro.gov.in. The last date to submit applications is October 9, 2024. All the positions are based in Bengaluru, particularly for ISRO’s Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC). According to the official notification, although the posts are currently temporary, there is a high likelihood that they will continue indefinitely.

Age Limit:

The age limits for the positions are as follows:

Medical Officer (SD): 18 to 35 years

Medical Officer (SC): 18 to 35 years

Scientist Engineer (SC): 18 to 30 years

Technical Assistant: 18 to 35 years

Scientific Assistant: 18 to 35 years

Technician (B): 18 to 35 years

Draftsman (B): 18 to 35 years

Assistant (Official Language): 18 to 28 years

In addition, candidates belonging to SC and ST categories will be granted a five-year age relaxation, and OBC candidates will receive a three-year relaxation, but only for positions reserved for these categories.

Salary:

The salary for the selected candidates will vary based on the position, ranging from ₹21,700 to ₹2,08,700, as mentioned in the official notification.

Selection Process:

The selection process for these positions will involve a written test. Candidates will be shortlisted in a 1:5 ratio, meaning at least 10 candidates will be called for each post. Those shortlisted will then proceed to an interview, followed by document verification and a medical examination.

How to Apply:

To apply for these positions, follow the steps below:

Visit the official ISRO website: isro.gov.in

Click on the link for ISRO Recruitment 2024 on the homepage.

Fill out the application form with the required information.

Upload the necessary documents.

Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

Candidates are encouraged to refer to the official notification on the ISRO website for more detailed information about the vacancies, eligibility criteria, and application process.