ISRO Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply for 526 posts at isro.gov.in, vacancy details here

This recruitment drive will fill 526 vacancies of Assistant, Junior Personal Assistant, Upper Division Clerk, Stenographer, and Assistants posts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)/ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB) to conclude the recruitment process for Assistant, Junior Personal Assistant, Upper Division Clerk, and Stenographer posts on January 16. The application fee can be submitted till January 18, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill 526 vacancies of Assistant, Junior Personal Assistant, Upper Division Clerk, Stenographer, and Assistants posts.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.isro.gov.in. Candidates have to pay the application fee of Rs100.

ISRO Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: 

  • Assistant: 339
  • Junior Personal Assistnat: 153
  • Upper Division Clerk: 16
  • Stenographer: 14
  • Assistants for filling up at Autonomous Institutions Under Dept of Space: 3
  • Junior Personal Assistants for filling up at autonomous institutions under dept of science: 1
  • ISRO recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidate should not be more than 28 years old as of January 9, 2023.

ISRO recruitment2023: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website at www.isro.gov.in
  • Click on the career tab
  • Click on the current opportunity
  • Fill out the application form
  • Upload all the required documents
  • Submit the form and take the printout
