Education

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Apply for Technician ‘B’ and other posts at isro.gov.in, check last date, selection process

ISRO Recruitment notification was released on August 1. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website at www.isro.gov.in.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 07:27 AM IST

ISRO Recruitment 2023: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications for the posts of Technician ‘B’ and Draughtsman ‘B’ at Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad. ISRO Recruitment notification was released on August 1. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website at www.isro.gov.in.

The last date to apply is August 21, 2023. As per vacancy details, a total of 35 vacancies will be filled in this recruitment drive, out of which 34 are for the post of Technician ‘B’ and one for the post of Draughtsman ‘B’.

The application fee is Rs. 500 for all applicants. candidates in fee-exempt categories will receive a full refund, while other candidates will be refunded Rs. 400 after deducting the application fee of Rs. 100.

ISRO Recruitment 2023: vacancy details
Technician ‘B’: 34 posts 
Draughtsman ‘B’: 1 post

Examination centres:

  • Ahmedabad
  • Bengaluru
  • Bhopal
  • Bhubaneshwar
  • Chandigarh
  • Chennai
  • Dehradun
  • Guwahati
  • Hyderabad
  • Jaipur
  • Kolkata
  • Lucknow
  • Mumbai
  • Nagpur
  • New Delhi
  • Raipur
  • Ranchi
  • Thiruvananthapuram.

Selection process: The selection is based on a Written Test and a Skill Test. First, a written exam with 80 multiple-choice questions and a 90-minute time limit will be administered. Each accurate response will earn one mark. For each incorrect response, 0.33 marks will be deducted from the final score. Candidates will be shortlisted for the skill exam in a 1:5 ratio, with a minimum of 10 candidates, based on their performance in the written test.

ISRO Recruitment 2023 notification here

