ISRO Recruitment 2022: Research vacancies announced with salary up to Rs 56,100 - Know steps to apply

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is looking for candidates for the posts of junior research fellow, research associate, and research scientist. The selected candidates will be engaged temporarily.

Notably, the vacancies are available at the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), a unit of ISRO, for capacity building and research in the field of Remote Sensing (RS) and Geoinformatics.

Candidates who will be selected will get a monthly salary of up to Rs 56,100 based on their qualifications and experience.

Who can apply for the ISRO Recruitment 2022 Drive?

A total of 20 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive. Out of the 20, 16 are for junior research fellows, 3 are for research associates and 1 is for a research scientist.

Following is the required qualification;

MSc in physics, atmospheric science, meteorology, environmental science, remote sensing and GIS or equivalent subject. Candidates must have studied Physics and Mathematics as subjects at the Graduate level.

MTech in atmospheric sciences, meteorology, OR remote sensing, and GIS OR equivalent subject.

MSc in forestry, ecology, botany, environmental sciences, wildlife sciences, biodiversity, and Conservation or equivalent subject.

MSc in remote sensing and GIS or equivalent subject with a dissertation in forestry or ecology.

MTech in remote sensing and GIS or equivalent subject with a dissertation in forestry or ecology.

BE or BTech in computer science, IT or geoinformatics or equivalent subject.

Doctorate in agricultural meteorology, agricultural physics, forestry, ecology, remote sensing after MSc or MTech in a relevant discipline, and so on.

ISRO Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Interested and eligible candidates will have to appear for the walk-in interview which will take place from April 18-22, 2022. Candidates will also have to fill out the interview application form and bring it on the date of the walk-in-interview along with the self-attested copies of all their educational qualification mark sheets and degree certificates.