ISRO recruitment 2022: Last date today to apply for Scientist, Engineer posts at isro.gov.in, know how to apply

This recruitment drive will fill 68 vacancies of Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ through Gate score at e at constituent ISRO Centres.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 02:34 PM IST

ISRO recruitment 2022: Last date today to apply for Scientist, Engineer posts at isro.gov.in, know how to apply
File photo

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is inviting applications for Scientist/Engineer 'SC' posts through GATE. The last date to apply is today (December 19). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at isro.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill 68 vacancies of Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ through Gate score at e at constituent ISRO Centres.

“Candidates will be Screened-in for an Interview on the basis of a valid GATE – 2021 or GATE – 2022 score. The GATE paper and the subject of qualifying degree of the candidates must be as per the disciplineas mentioned above in the table. Candidates are advised to be careful while filling their GATE Score(not GATE marks or GATE Rank), as the shortlisting will be based on the Scorefilled in the Application Form” reads the official notification.

ISRO recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 250. Candidates can pay ‘online’ using Internet Banking/Debit Card or ‘offline’ by visiting the nearest SBI Branch.

ISRO Scientist/Engineer 'SC' recruitment: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website at isro.gov.in
  • Click on the “Advt.No.ISRO:ICRB:01(1)(EMC):2022 dated 29.11.2022 for recruitment to the post of Sci/Engr 'SC' on the basis of GATE Score” link
  • Fill out the application fee and upload all the required documents
  • Pay the fees and submit the form
  • Download and take the printout for future reference.

ISRO Scientist/Engineer 'SC' recruitment: Notification

