ISRO recruitment 2022: Last date today to apply for Scientist, Engineer posts at isro.gov.in, know how to apply

File photo

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is inviting applications for Scientist/Engineer 'SC' posts through GATE. The last date to apply is today (December 19). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at isro.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill 68 vacancies of Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ through Gate score at e at constituent ISRO Centres.

“Candidates will be Screened-in for an Interview on the basis of a valid GATE – 2021 or GATE – 2022 score. The GATE paper and the subject of qualifying degree of the candidates must be as per the disciplineas mentioned above in the table. Candidates are advised to be careful while filling their GATE Score(not GATE marks or GATE Rank), as the shortlisting will be based on the Scorefilled in the Application Form” reads the official notification.

ISRO recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 250. Candidates can pay ‘online’ using Internet Banking/Debit Card or ‘offline’ by visiting the nearest SBI Branch.

ISRO Scientist/Engineer 'SC' recruitment: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at isro.gov.in

Click on the “Advt.No.ISRO:ICRB:01(1)(EMC):2022 dated 29.11.2022 for recruitment to the post of Sci/Engr 'SC' on the basis of GATE Score” link

Fill out the application fee and upload all the required documents

Pay the fees and submit the form

Download and take the printout for future reference.

ISRO Scientist/Engineer 'SC' recruitment: Notification

READ: BSEB Bihar Board 2023 Inter admit card for practical exams RELEASED at inter23.biharboardonline.com, direct link here