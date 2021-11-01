ISRO JTO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for Junior Translation Officer posts â€“ Know eligibility, last date, selection process

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has invited applications for Junior Translation Officer posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, isro.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is November 20, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6 vacancies posts will be filled.

ISRO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy details:

Post: Junior Translation Officer

No. of Vacancy: 06

ISRO Recruitment 2021 Date

Last date to apply for the post: November 20, 2021

ISRO recruitment 2021 Eligibility criteria: Candidates should have a Master’s degree from a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the Degree level. And a recognized Diploma or Certificate Course in Translation from Hindi to English and vice-versa or two years of experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice-versa in Central or State Government office, including Government of India undertakings.

SRO recruitment 2021: selection process

The selection process is based on a written test and a skill test.

How to apply: The application for online registration will be hosted on the ISRO website isro.gov.in during the period from October 30 to November 20, 2021. Applications will be received online only. Upon registration, applicants will be provided with an online Registration Number, which should be carefully preserved for future reference.

SRO recruitment 2021 Notification: isro.gov.in