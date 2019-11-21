ISRO recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 10th pass, here's how to apply for 90 posts

If you want to work with India's biggest space agency, here's good news for you. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced applications for around 90 posts. The vacancy is for the carpenter, chemical, electrician, other posts. The interested candidates can apply through the official website- isro.gov.in till November 29, 2019.

The candidates should have passed 10th exam for applying. The selection will be done on the basis of written exam and interview. The date of examination is yet to be announced.

The minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years and maximum should not cross 35 years. A minimum work experience of five years is required to apply for the vacancies.

Here are the vacancy details...

Total posts: 90

Post wise vacancies

Carpenter: 1

Chemical: 10

Electrician: 10

Electronic Mechanic: 14

Fitter: 34

Instrument Mechanic: 2

Pump Operator cum Mechanic: 6

Refrigeration and Air conditioning: 5

Boiler Attendant: 2

Electronic Mechanic: 1

Mechanical: 2