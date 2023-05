UPSC 2023: Ishita Kishore is the UPSC topper. (Representational)

Ishita Kishore is the topper for UPSC 2022. The results for the toughest exam in India were declared today. The top four positions for the exam that selects civil servants, have been bagged by women. Kishore is followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra. More details awaited.

Mayur Hazarika, Gahana Navya James, Waseem Ahmad Bhat, Aniruddh Yadav, Kanika Goyal and Rahul Srivastava are the other top rankers respectively.