Education

ISC Toppers 2023: Riyaa Agarwal tops Class 12 CISCE results, check full list

CISCE Result 2023: The overall pass percentage this year of ISC Class 12 is 96.93%.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 14, 2023, 04:08 PM IST

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th Results 2023 on Sunday, May 14. CISCE Board has also released the ISC topper list of 2023. A total of five students have secured the rank 1 position in ISC Class 12 Result 2023. Out of these five students, three are girls. Riyaa Agarwal is among five toppers in Class 12.

ISC Class 12 Result 2023: Toppers List

Riyaa Agarwal - 99.75 per cent
Ipshita Bhattacharyya - 99.75 per cent
Mohd Aryaan Tariq - 99.75 per cent
Subham Kumar Agarwal - 99.75 per cent
Manya Gupta - 99.75 per cent

The overall pass percentage this year of ISC Class 12 is 96.93%. A total of 51,781 boys and 46,724 girls appeared for the CISCE ISC or Class 12 exam this year. Of them, 49,687 boys and 45,796 girls have passed.

Around 2.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the CISCE year 2023 board exams. Students check the results on the official site of CISCE at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

READ | CISCE Result 2023 LIVE updates: ICSE Class 10, ISC class 12 results DECLARED, direct link here   

