CISCE ISC Class 12 Result 2022: Marking scheme, how to download here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, CISCE semester 2 result 2022 for the ISC Class 12th exams is expected to be out soon at the official website-- cisce.org. Once released, candidates will be able to access and download the Class 12 ISC results on the official websites -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

“The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination,” a CISCE statement issued earlier said.

CISCE ISC Result 2022: Marking scheme

Candidates who did not appear for either semester 1 or semester 2 will be marked absent and the result will not be declared.

ISC Class 12 semester 2 Result 2022: How to download

Visit official website -- cisce.org

Click on 'ISC Result 2022' on homepage

A new page will open, enter your login credentials

Click on 'show result'

The ISC Class 12th result for semester 2 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

The council will also make the provision for the students to apply for a recheck of the ISC Class 12 results.

