ISC, ICSE Results 2020 declared LIVE: ISC, ICSE pass percentage released

Headlines

Ahead of wedding, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha twin in blue at airport

Asia Cup 2023: ACC, Sri Lanka Cricket announce prize money for groundsmen, pitch curators in Colombo and Kandy

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he didn't go to Kashmir for the longest time, throwback video of actor goes viral

Mohammed Siraj creates history, becomes first Indian bowler to take 5-wicket haul in major tournament final

After Jin and J-Hope, BTS’ Suga to begin mandatory military service

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ahead of wedding, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha twin in blue at airport

Mohammed Siraj creates history, becomes first Indian bowler to take 5-wicket haul in major tournament final

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma becomes 9th Indian to play 250 ODI matches, on the cusp of achieving multiple records

Indians with 6-wicket haul in ODI cricket

Tips for healthy diet, lifestyle during office hours

Bowlers with maximum wickets in an over in ODI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

Caught On Cam: Man dies of heart attack while running on treadmill at Ghaziabad gym in UP

Anantnag Encounter: Operation enters day 5, gunfight continues in challenging J&K terrain

PM Modi’s birthday: Here's A to Z and everything in between Modi's India

Ahead of wedding, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha twin in blue at airport

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he didn't go to Kashmir for the longest time, throwback video of actor goes viral

After Jin and J-Hope, BTS’ Suga to begin mandatory military service

HomeEducation

Education

ISC, ICSE Results 2020 declared LIVE: ISC, ICSE pass percentage released

ICSE, ISC Results 2020: Results declared, check @@cisce.org

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2020, 03:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Council for the  Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the class 10th ICSE and class 12th ISC results on Friday at 3 PM. Candidates can check the results on the offficial website-cisce.org. 

Live updates:

15: 50 IST, July 10, 2020:

In the ISC  examination, pass percentage of girls is 46.35%, and that of boys is 53.65%

15: 50 IST, July 10, 2020:  

In the ICSE examination, 2,07,902 candidates appeared for the exams, out of which2,06,525 passed the examination   

15: 50 IST, July 10, 2020:  

88,409 candidates appeared for the ISC exam out of which 85,611 passed the examination.

15: 46 IST, July 10, 2020:

No press conference will be held by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

15: 28 IST, July 10, 2020:

The overall pass percentage for ISC (class 12) is 96.84%, while the pass percentage for ICSE is 99.34%.

15: 30 IST, July 10, 2020: 

CISCE will not release merit list this year due to exceptional circumstances owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 

The results of the ICSE and ISC Year 2020 Examinations are available through the CAREERS Portal of the Council, the Website of the Council and through SMS, the board said. The schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS Portal of the Council using the Principal's login ID and password, it added.  

Last year, Kolkata's Dewang Kumar Agarwal and Bengaluru's Vibha Swaminathan bagged the top rank in the ISC (class 12) examination. Mumbai's Juhi Rupesh Kajaria and Manhar Bansal of Punjab's Muktsar topped the ICSE (class 10) examination with 99.60 per cent. 

In 2019, girls achieved a pass percentage of 99.05 per cent in the class 10 examination as against 98.12 per cent by boys, the pass percentage achieved by girls in class 12 examination is 97.84 per cent as against 95.40 per cent of boys.

Students can access the results directly from the CISCE website. 

Follow these steps to check your ICSE, ISC result: 

Step 1: Log on to official website at https://www.cisce.org/

Step 2: Click on the link 'Results 2020'.

Step 3: Select ICSE or ISC, as applicable, from the Course option. 

Step 4: For accessing the ICSE Year 2020 Examination Results, enter Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

Step 5: For accessing the ISC Year 2020 Examination Results, enter Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

Step 6: Result will now appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a print-out for a future reference.

The results of individual candidates can also be received through SMS.  

Steps to be followed for receiving ICSE, ISC results through SMS: 

Step 1. For receiving the ICSE Year 2020 Examination Results through SMS, type Unique ID in the following way: ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID) 

Step 2. For receiving the ISC Year 2020 Examination Results through SMS, type Unique ID in the following way: ISC 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID) 

Step 3. Send the message to the number: 09248082883 

Step 4. The result will be displayed in the following format: SHASHANK TIWARI ENG-98, HIN-87, HCG-95, MAT-98. SCI-90. CTA-100, SUPW-A, PCA 

Recheck:

The CISCE has made a provision for the candidates to apply for recheck directly through the Council's website www.cisce.orq Recheck will be conducted ONLY for those subjects for which the written examinations have taken place. Recheck charges for ICSE will be Rs.1000/- per paper and for ISC will be Rs. 1000/-per subject. 

In addition, the provision of applying for recheck of the results by the Head of the School through the CAREERS Portal is also available. 

The online module for submitting the request for recheck of the results will remain open for ONLY SEVEN DAYS from the day of the declaration of the results. (From 10th July 2020 till 16th July 2020). 

Earlier last month, the board had told the Supreme Court that all the exams of the remaining subjects had been cancelled, The assessment in the subjects for which exams could be held is based on the student's performance in the last three internal exams. ICSE Board students will not have the option of re-examination, either class XII, or class X. The results for ICSE students would be declared on the basis of past performances.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Apple iPhone 13 Mini, Magsafe charger and other products killed after iPhone 15 launch, check list

    Historic milestone: India's first transgender OPD unveiled at Delhi's RML hospital, watch

    'Extremely ordinary': Gautam Gambhir criticizes Babar Azam's captaincy after Pakistan's Asia Cup exit

    Nipah virus in Kerala: 10 signs you may be infected

    Prayagraj: 2 TTEs accused of selling liquor on train; 11 bottles, Rs 1.38 lakh cash found

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

    Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

    Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

    Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

    In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE